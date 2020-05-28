AGL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 462.25 crore, down 0.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.25 crore in March 2020 down 0.77% from Rs. 465.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.07 crore in March 2020 up 61.3% from Rs. 75.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.68 crore in March 2020 up 18.81% from Rs. 151.23 crore in March 2019.

AGL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2019.

AGL shares closed at 114.75 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.78% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.