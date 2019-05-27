AGL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 465.86 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.86 crore in March 2019 up 4.55% from Rs. 445.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.68 crore in March 2019 up 76.66% from Rs. 42.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.23 crore in March 2019 up 27.33% from Rs. 118.77 crore in March 2018.

AGL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

AGL shares closed at 136.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.64% returns over the last 6 months