AGL Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 489.17 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.17 crore in December 2019 up 6.96% from Rs. 457.34 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.47 crore in December 2019 up 151.58% from Rs. 45.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.44 crore in December 2019 up 40.29% from Rs. 118.64 crore in December 2018.

AGL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2018.

AGL shares closed at 171.75 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 75.43% over the last 12 months.