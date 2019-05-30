AGI Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.82 crore, down 41.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.82 crore in March 2019 down 41.52% from Rs. 37.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2019 up 131.06% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2019 up 24.29% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2018.

AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2018.

AGI Infra shares closed at 61.55 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.65% returns over the last 6 months and -48.43% over the last 12 months.