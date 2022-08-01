 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AGI Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 46.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore in June 2022 up 46.15% from Rs. 38.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2022 up 76.38% from Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2022 up 58.03% from Rs. 9.65 crore in June 2021.

AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in June 2021.

AGI Infra shares closed at 562.95 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 165.29% returns over the last 6 months and 289.45% over the last 12 months.

AGI Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.68 52.81 38.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.68 52.81 38.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.69 40.17 37.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.24 -11.36 -16.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.04 7.85 5.56
Depreciation 0.87 0.80 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.09 2.27 2.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.22 13.09 8.20
Other Income 1.16 1.26 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.38 14.34 8.68
Interest 1.02 1.65 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.36 12.70 7.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.36 12.70 7.57
Tax 2.34 1.95 1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.02 10.75 6.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.02 10.75 6.25
Equity Share Capital 12.22 12.22 12.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.02 8.80 5.11
Diluted EPS 9.02 8.80 5.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.02 8.80 5.11
Diluted EPS 9.02 8.80 5.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
