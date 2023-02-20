AGI Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.85 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.85 crore in December 2022 up 20.21% from Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.54% from Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2021.

AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.97 in December 2021.

AGI Infra shares closed at 494.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.18% returns over the last 6 months and 98.36% over the last 12 months.