AGI Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.36 crore, up 25.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.36 crore in March 2023 up 25.66% from Rs. 52.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2023 up 23.94% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in March 2023 down 0.99% from Rs. 15.14 crore in March 2022.

AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.80 in March 2022.

AGI Infra shares closed at 563.40 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 119.56% over the last 12 months.