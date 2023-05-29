English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AGI Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.36 crore, up 25.66% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGI Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.36 crore in March 2023 up 25.66% from Rs. 52.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2023 up 23.94% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in March 2023 down 0.99% from Rs. 15.14 crore in March 2022.

    AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.80 in March 2022.

    AGI Infra shares closed at 563.40 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 119.56% over the last 12 months.

    AGI Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.3660.8552.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.3660.8552.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.8550.0540.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.28-15.10-11.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.646.287.85
    Depreciation2.011.860.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.653.612.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4914.1513.09
    Other Income2.491.731.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9815.8814.34
    Interest1.201.061.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.7814.8212.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.7814.8212.70
    Tax-1.542.591.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3212.2210.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3212.2210.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.3212.2210.75
    Equity Share Capital12.2212.2212.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9010.018.80
    Diluted EPS10.9010.018.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9010.018.80
    Diluted EPS10.9010.018.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #AGI Infra #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm