AGI Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore, up 46.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.68 crore in June 2022 up 46.15% from Rs. 38.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2022 up 76.38% from Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2022 up 58.03% from Rs. 9.65 crore in June 2021.

AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in June 2021.

AGI Infra shares closed at 562.95 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 165.29% returns over the last 6 months and 289.45% over the last 12 months.