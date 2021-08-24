AGI Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.10 crore, up 117.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.10 crore in June 2021 up 117.66% from Rs. 17.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2021 up 163.07% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in June 2021 up 40.47% from Rs. 6.87 crore in June 2020.

AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in June 2020.

AGI Infra shares closed at 158.30 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)