AGI Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.85 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.85 crore in December 2022 up 20.21% from Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.54% from Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2021.