AGI Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.85 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGI Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.85 crore in December 2022 up 20.21% from Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.54% from Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2021.

AGI Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.85 58.21 50.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.85 58.21 50.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.05 42.76 47.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.10 -10.45 -20.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.28 7.66 7.42
Depreciation 1.86 1.12 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.61 3.08 2.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.15 14.05 11.94
Other Income 1.73 1.04 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.88 15.09 12.65
Interest 1.06 1.08 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.82 14.01 11.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.82 14.01 11.82
Tax 2.59 2.45 2.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.22 11.55 9.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.22 11.55 9.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.22 11.55 9.74
Equity Share Capital 12.22 12.22 12.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.01 9.46 7.97
Diluted EPS 10.01 9.46 7.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.01 9.46 7.97
Diluted EPS 10.01 9.46 7.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited