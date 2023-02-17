English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AGI Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.85 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGI Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.85 crore in December 2022 up 20.21% from Rs. 50.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.54% from Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2021.

    AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.97 in December 2021.

    AGI Infra shares closed at 491.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.79% returns over the last 6 months and 99.96% over the last 12 months.

    AGI Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.8558.2150.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.8558.2150.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.0542.7647.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.10-10.45-20.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.287.667.42
    Depreciation1.861.121.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.613.082.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1514.0511.94
    Other Income1.731.040.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8815.0912.65
    Interest1.061.080.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8214.0111.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.8214.0111.82
    Tax2.592.452.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2211.559.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2211.559.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.2211.559.74
    Equity Share Capital12.2212.2212.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.019.467.97
    Diluted EPS10.019.467.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.019.467.97
    Diluted EPS10.019.467.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #AGI Infra #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am