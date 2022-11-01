AGI Greenpac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.55 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 512.55 521.80 546.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 512.55 521.80 546.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 202.35 142.72 240.62 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 0.96 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.25 23.03 17.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 39.65 38.99 60.82 Depreciation 29.79 28.81 27.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 206.68 225.68 156.86 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.24 61.61 43.47 Other Income 2.36 1.83 19.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.60 63.44 63.36 Interest 10.64 8.32 16.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.96 55.12 46.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 46.96 55.12 46.57 Tax 13.00 -10.66 16.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.96 65.78 30.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.96 65.78 30.41 Equity Share Capital 12.94 12.94 12.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.25 10.17 4.70 Diluted EPS 5.25 10.17 4.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.25 10.17 4.70 Diluted EPS 5.25 10.17 4.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited