AGI Greenpac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.55 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Greenpac are:Net Sales at Rs 512.55 crore in September 2022 down 6.16% from Rs. 546.21 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.96 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 30.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 90.76 crore in September 2021.
AGI Greenpac EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.70 in September 2021. AGI Greenpac shares closed at 329.05 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.46% returns over the last 6 months and 43.25% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations512.55521.80546.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations512.55521.80546.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials202.35142.72240.62
Purchase of Traded Goods1.090.96--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.2523.0317.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.6538.9960.82
Depreciation29.7928.8127.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses206.68225.68156.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.2461.6143.47
Other Income2.361.8319.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.6063.4463.36
Interest10.648.3216.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.9655.1246.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax46.9655.1246.57
Tax13.00-10.6616.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.9665.7830.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.9665.7830.41
Equity Share Capital12.9412.9412.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.2510.174.70
Diluted EPS5.2510.174.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.2510.174.70
Diluted EPS5.2510.174.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
