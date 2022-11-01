AGI Greenpac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.55 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.55 crore in September 2022 down 6.16% from Rs. 546.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.96 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 30.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 90.76 crore in September 2021.

AGI Greenpac EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.70 in September 2021.