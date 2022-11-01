AGI Greenpac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.55 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Greenpac are:
Net Sales at Rs 512.55 crore in September 2022 down 6.16% from Rs. 546.21 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.96 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 30.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 90.76 crore in September 2021.
AGI Greenpac EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.70 in September 2021.
|AGI Greenpac shares closed at 329.05 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.46% returns over the last 6 months and 43.25% over the last 12 months.
|AGI Greenpac
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|512.55
|521.80
|546.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|512.55
|521.80
|546.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|202.35
|142.72
|240.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.09
|0.96
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.25
|23.03
|17.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.65
|38.99
|60.82
|Depreciation
|29.79
|28.81
|27.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|206.68
|225.68
|156.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.24
|61.61
|43.47
|Other Income
|2.36
|1.83
|19.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.60
|63.44
|63.36
|Interest
|10.64
|8.32
|16.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|46.96
|55.12
|46.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|46.96
|55.12
|46.57
|Tax
|13.00
|-10.66
|16.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.96
|65.78
|30.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.96
|65.78
|30.41
|Equity Share Capital
|12.94
|12.94
|12.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.25
|10.17
|4.70
|Diluted EPS
|5.25
|10.17
|4.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.25
|10.17
|4.70
|Diluted EPS
|5.25
|10.17
|4.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited