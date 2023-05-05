AGI Greenpac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 680.32 crore, up 57.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 680.32 crore in March 2023 up 57.54% from Rs. 431.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.79 crore in March 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 127.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.51 crore in March 2023 up 110.63% from Rs. 92.82 crore in March 2022.

AGI Greenpac EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.72 in March 2022.

AGI Greenpac shares closed at 413.45 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.21% returns over the last 6 months and 39.19% over the last 12 months.