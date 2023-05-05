AGI Greenpac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 680.32 crore, up 57.54% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Greenpac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 680.32 crore in March 2023 up 57.54% from Rs. 431.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.79 crore in March 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 127.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.51 crore in March 2023 up 110.63% from Rs. 92.82 crore in March 2022.

    AGI Greenpac EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.72 in March 2022.

    AGI Greenpac shares closed at 413.45 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.21% returns over the last 6 months and 39.19% over the last 12 months.

    AGI Greenpac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations680.32567.30431.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations680.32567.30431.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.14193.55127.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.735.692.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.42-12.312.80
    Power & Fuel122.48----
    Employees Cost46.5747.6436.22
    Depreciation37.6730.2527.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.12223.18191.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.1979.3044.04
    Other Income18.653.1021.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.8482.4065.37
    Interest24.9713.138.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.8769.2757.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax132.8769.2757.28
    Tax37.0316.0419.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities95.8453.2337.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items12.95-0.1489.62
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.7953.09127.59
    Equity Share Capital12.9412.9412.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.818.2119.72
    Diluted EPS16.818.2119.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.818.2119.72
    Diluted EPS16.818.2119.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am