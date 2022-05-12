 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AGI Greenpac Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.83 crore, down 31.8% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Greenpac are:

Net Sales at Rs 431.83 crore in March 2022 down 31.8% from Rs. 633.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.59 crore in March 2022 up 286.4% from Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.82 crore in March 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 101.68 crore in March 2021.

AGI Greenpac EPS has increased to Rs. 19.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2021.

AGI Greenpac shares closed at 292.50 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.00% over the last 12 months.

AGI Greenpac
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 431.83 638.75 633.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 431.83 638.75 633.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.22 271.01 239.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.41 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.80 -4.53 52.40
Power & Fuel -- -- 85.47
Employees Cost 36.22 66.66 66.64
Depreciation 27.45 34.84 30.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 191.69 215.98 92.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.04 54.79 66.59
Other Income 21.33 5.89 5.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.37 60.68 71.60
Interest 8.09 15.51 14.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.28 45.17 56.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.28 45.17 56.69
Tax 19.31 16.68 23.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.97 28.49 33.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 89.62 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 127.59 28.49 33.02
Equity Share Capital 12.94 12.94 12.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.72 4.40 4.77
Diluted EPS 19.72 4.40 4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.72 4.40 4.77
Diluted EPS 19.72 4.40 4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 09:22 am
