AGI Greenpac Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.83 crore, down 31.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.83 crore in March 2022 down 31.8% from Rs. 633.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.59 crore in March 2022 up 286.4% from Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.82 crore in March 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 101.68 crore in March 2021.

AGI Greenpac EPS has increased to Rs. 19.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2021.

AGI Greenpac shares closed at 292.50 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.00% over the last 12 months.