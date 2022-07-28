 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AGI Greenpac Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 521.80 crore, up 25.38% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Greenpac are:

Net Sales at Rs 521.80 crore in June 2022 up 25.38% from Rs. 416.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.78 crore in June 2022 up 484.19% from Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.25 crore in June 2022 up 42.63% from Rs. 64.68 crore in June 2021.

AGI Greenpac EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2021.

AGI Greenpac shares closed at 244.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.34% returns over the last 6 months and -10.26% over the last 12 months.

AGI Greenpac
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 521.80 431.83 416.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 521.80 431.83 416.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.72 127.22 192.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.96 2.41 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.03 2.80 -66.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.99 36.22 63.32
Depreciation 28.81 27.45 31.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 225.68 191.69 166.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.61 44.04 29.42
Other Income 1.83 21.33 3.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.44 65.37 33.18
Interest 8.32 8.09 15.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.12 57.28 17.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.12 57.28 17.19
Tax -10.66 19.31 5.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.78 37.97 11.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 89.62 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.78 127.59 11.26
Equity Share Capital 12.94 12.94 12.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.17 19.72 1.74
Diluted EPS 10.17 19.72 1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.17 19.72 1.74
Diluted EPS 10.17 19.72 1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jul 28, 2022
