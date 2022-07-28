AGI Greenpac Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 521.80 crore, up 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 521.80 crore in June 2022 up 25.38% from Rs. 416.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.78 crore in June 2022 up 484.19% from Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.25 crore in June 2022 up 42.63% from Rs. 64.68 crore in June 2021.

AGI Greenpac EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2021.

AGI Greenpac shares closed at 244.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.34% returns over the last 6 months and -10.26% over the last 12 months.