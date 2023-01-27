 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AGI Greenpac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 567.30 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Greenpac are:

Net Sales at Rs 567.30 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 638.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.09 crore in December 2022 up 86.35% from Rs. 28.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.65 crore in December 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 95.52 crore in December 2021.

AGI Greenpac
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 567.30 512.55 638.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 567.30 512.55 638.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 193.55 202.35 271.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.69 1.09 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.31 -22.25 -4.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.64 39.65 66.66
Depreciation 30.25 29.79 34.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 223.18 206.68 215.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.30 55.24 54.79
Other Income 3.10 2.36 5.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.40 57.60 60.68
Interest 13.13 10.64 15.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.27 46.96 45.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.27 46.96 45.17
Tax 16.04 13.00 16.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.23 33.96 28.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.14 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.09 33.96 28.49
Equity Share Capital 12.94 12.94 12.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.21 5.25 4.40
Diluted EPS 8.21 5.25 4.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.21 5.25 4.40
Diluted EPS 8.21 5.25 4.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited