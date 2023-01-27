English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AGI Greenpac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 567.30 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Greenpac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 567.30 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 638.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.09 crore in December 2022 up 86.35% from Rs. 28.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.65 crore in December 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 95.52 crore in December 2021.

    AGI Greenpac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations567.30512.55638.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations567.30512.55638.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.55202.35271.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.691.09--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.31-22.25-4.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.6439.6566.66
    Depreciation30.2529.7934.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses223.18206.68215.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.3055.2454.79
    Other Income3.102.365.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4057.6060.68
    Interest13.1310.6415.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.2746.9645.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.2746.9645.17
    Tax16.0413.0016.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.2333.9628.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.14----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.0933.9628.49
    Equity Share Capital12.9412.9412.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.215.254.40
    Diluted EPS8.215.254.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.215.254.40
    Diluted EPS8.215.254.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited