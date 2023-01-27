AGI Greenpac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 567.30 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 567.30 crore in December 2022 down 11.19% from Rs. 638.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.09 crore in December 2022 up 86.35% from Rs. 28.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.65 crore in December 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 95.52 crore in December 2021.

AGI Greenpac EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in December 2021.

