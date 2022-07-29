'Aggressively' scouting for acquisition, may acquire 10 MTPA capacity, says Shree Cement MD

Shree Cement Ltd is scouting for acquisition opportunities in central and southern India and may add up to 10 million ton per annum (MTPA) of capacity through the inorganic route, Managing Director HM Bangur has told Moneycontrol.

“We have a cash pile of more than Rs 5,000 crore and can take on board a capacity of around 10 million tonnes with some debt on books. We would prefer the central region more than southern India,” Bangur said.

After billionaire Gautam Adani announced his $10.6- billion acquisition of India’s second-biggest cement business from Holcim Group of Switzerland in May, UltraTech Cement announced a mega investment plan to scale up capacity, signalling its intent to protect its market leadership.

Experts believe that the entry of an aggressive new player will push other players to expand and protect their market share.

Bangur declined to name potential acquisition candidates, citing that the process was still at an early stage but said that substantial progress has been made.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)​