Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGC Networks Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.94 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGC Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.94 crore in March 2020 up 18.19% from Rs. 73.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2020 up 507.69% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.21 crore in March 2020 up 304.67% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2019.

AGC Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2019.

AGC Networks shares closed at 307.25 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 111.82% returns over the last 6 months and 174.58% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations86.9462.0473.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.9462.0473.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods15.9423.5823.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.06-4.471.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.627.9826.10
Depreciation1.841.910.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.8533.4018.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.63-0.363.07
Other Income2.741.180.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.370.824.05
Interest4.524.843.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.85-4.020.45
Exceptional Items----1.50
P/L Before Tax11.85-4.021.95
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.85-4.021.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.85-4.021.95
Equity Share Capital29.7529.7429.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.98-1.350.15
Diluted EPS3.92-1.350.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.98-1.350.15
Diluted EPS3.92-1.350.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #AGC Networks #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results

