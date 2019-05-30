AGC Networks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 73.56 crore, down 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.56 crore in March 2019 down 19.5% from Rs. 91.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2019 down 76.79% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2019 down 66.14% from Rs. 13.29 crore in March 2018.

AGC Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2018.

AGC Networks shares closed at 111.95 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 67.09% returns over the last 6 months and -9.94% over the last 12 months.