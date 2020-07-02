App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:54 AM IST

AGC Networks Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,249.69 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGC Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,249.69 crore in March 2020 up 1.35% from Rs. 1,233.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2020 up 142.05% from Rs. 98.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.76 crore in March 2020 up 761.79% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2019.

AGC Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 13.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.10 in March 2019.

AGC Networks shares closed at 307.25 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 111.82% returns over the last 6 months and 174.58% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,249.691,257.691,233.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,249.691,257.691,233.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.362.693.13
Purchase of Traded Goods352.86370.08339.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.593.9556.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost478.43494.73473.95
Depreciation22.5424.516.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses311.55279.32347.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3682.415.36
Other Income2.861.050.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.2283.465.37
Interest29.6832.9828.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.5450.48-22.99
Exceptional Items-12.89-94.40-77.29
P/L Before Tax38.65-43.92-100.28
Tax-2.575.24-2.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.22-49.16-98.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.22-49.16-98.02
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.22-49.16-98.02
Equity Share Capital29.7529.7429.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.86-16.53-7.10
Diluted EPS13.65-16.53-7.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.86-16.53-7.10
Diluted EPS13.65-16.53-7.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am

tags #AGC Networks #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results

