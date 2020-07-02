AGC Networks Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,249.69 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,249.69 crore in March 2020 up 1.35% from Rs. 1,233.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2020 up 142.05% from Rs. 98.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.76 crore in March 2020 up 761.79% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2019.

AGC Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 13.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.10 in March 2019.

AGC Networks shares closed at 307.25 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 111.82% returns over the last 6 months and 174.58% over the last 12 months.