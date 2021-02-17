AGC Networks Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,241.07 crore, down 1.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,241.07 crore in December 2020 down 1.32% from Rs. 1,257.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.24 crore in December 2020 up 194.06% from Rs. 49.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.85 crore in December 2020 down 10.3% from Rs. 107.97 crore in December 2019.

AGC Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 15.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.53 in December 2019.

AGC Networks shares closed at 908.30 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 168.25% returns over the last 6 months and 162.17% over the last 12 months.