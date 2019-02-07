AGC Networks Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 234.69 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.69 crore in December 2018 up 20.73% from Rs. 194.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2018 up 150.85% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.06 crore in December 2018 up 36.7% from Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2017.

AGC Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2017.

AGC Networks shares closed at 103.75 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.90% returns over the last 6 months and -1.89% over the last 12 months.