Agarwal Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 590.55 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 590.55 crore in March 2023 down 0.93% from Rs. 596.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in March 2023 down 9.53% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.31 crore in March 2023 down 9.29% from Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2022.
Agarwal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.18 in March 2022.
|Agarwal Ind shares closed at 670.75 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.52% over the last 12 months.
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|590.55
|486.99
|596.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|590.55
|486.99
|596.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.50
|80.62
|105.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|489.73
|387.06
|441.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.72
|-26.88
|-7.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|1.95
|1.67
|Depreciation
|3.24
|3.19
|3.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.08
|20.08
|31.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.66
|20.98
|20.03
|Other Income
|2.41
|3.27
|3.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.07
|24.25
|23.19
|Interest
|2.63
|2.61
|3.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.44
|21.65
|19.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.44
|21.65
|19.88
|Tax
|4.70
|5.57
|4.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.74
|16.08
|15.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.74
|16.08
|15.18
|Equity Share Capital
|14.96
|14.96
|13.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|282.75
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.50
|11.24
|12.18
|Diluted EPS
|9.50
|11.24
|12.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.50
|11.24
|12.18
|Diluted EPS
|9.50
|11.24
|12.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited