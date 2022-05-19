 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Agarwal Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.07 crore, up 39.75% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 596.07 crore in March 2022 up 39.75% from Rs. 426.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2022 up 31.87% from Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2021.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.22 in March 2021.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 625.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.54% returns over the last 6 months and 205.05% over the last 12 months.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 596.07 323.14 426.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 596.07 323.14 426.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.15 136.96 86.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 441.72 141.91 292.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.89 -4.52 5.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.67 1.50 1.72
Depreciation 3.61 3.03 3.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.78 24.74 20.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.03 19.52 16.98
Other Income 3.16 1.98 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.19 21.50 18.98
Interest 3.31 2.62 2.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.88 18.88 16.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.88 18.88 16.17
Tax 4.70 5.26 4.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.18 13.61 11.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.18 13.61 11.51
Equity Share Capital 13.21 12.47 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.18 11.23 11.22
Diluted EPS 12.18 11.23 11.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.18 11.23 11.22
Diluted EPS 12.18 11.23 11.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.