Agarwal Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 426.54 crore, up 44.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.54 crore in March 2021 up 44.93% from Rs. 294.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2021 up 87.15% from Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2021 up 67.57% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2020.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2020.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 288.45 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 176.43% returns over the last 6 months and 314.44% over the last 12 months.