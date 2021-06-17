MARKET NEWS

Agarwal Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 426.54 crore, up 44.93% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 426.54 crore in March 2021 up 44.93% from Rs. 294.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2021 up 87.15% from Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2021 up 67.57% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2020.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2020.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 288.45 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 176.43% returns over the last 6 months and 314.44% over the last 12 months.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations426.54191.16294.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations426.54191.16294.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials86.2690.59123.61
Purchase of Traded Goods292.3182.48133.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.05-15.614.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.721.261.60
Depreciation3.392.871.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.8317.5619.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9812.019.52
Other Income2.000.912.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9812.9211.74
Interest2.812.022.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1710.908.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.1710.908.99
Tax4.662.742.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.518.166.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.518.166.15
Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.227.956.00
Diluted EPS11.227.956.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.227.956.00
Diluted EPS11.227.956.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:44 am

