Agarwal Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.31 crore, up 57.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.31 crore in March 2020 up 57.27% from Rs. 187.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2020 up 27.61% from Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2020 up 6.8% from Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2019.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.70 in March 2019.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 74.20 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.59% returns over the last 6 months and -39.67% over the last 12 months.