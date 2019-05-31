Agarwal Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 187.13 crore, down 0.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.13 crore in March 2019 down 0.24% from Rs. 187.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2019 up 153.68% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2019 up 67.79% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2018.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2018.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 158.60 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.12% returns over the last 6 months and -35.48% over the last 12 months.