English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Agarwal Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 549.98 crore, up 5.67% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 549.98 crore in June 2023 up 5.67% from Rs. 520.48 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2023 up 3.64% from Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.74 crore in June 2023 up 0.26% from Rs. 22.68 crore in June 2022.
    Agarwal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.14 in June 2022.Agarwal Ind shares closed at 807.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 25.66% over the last 12 months.
    Agarwal Industrial Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations549.98590.55520.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations549.98590.55520.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.2093.5098.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods342.84489.73360.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.81-41.7221.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.812.051.60
    Depreciation2.723.243.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7925.0819.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8118.6615.74
    Other Income2.212.413.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0221.0719.51
    Interest2.892.632.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.1318.4416.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.1318.4416.83
    Tax4.334.704.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8013.7412.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8013.7412.35
    Equity Share Capital14.9614.9614.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--282.75--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.569.509.14
    Diluted EPS8.569.509.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.569.509.14
    Diluted EPS8.569.509.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!