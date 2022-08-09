 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Agarwal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 520.48 crore, up 42.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 520.48 crore in June 2022 up 42.87% from Rs. 364.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2022 up 72.12% from Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in June 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2021.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in June 2021.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 623.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 83.75% over the last 12 months.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 520.48 596.07 364.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 520.48 596.07 364.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.05 105.15 76.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 360.91 441.72 237.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.70 -7.89 18.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.67 1.24
Depreciation 3.17 3.61 3.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.31 31.78 17.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.74 20.03 10.11
Other Income 3.77 3.16 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.51 23.19 12.76
Interest 2.68 3.31 2.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.83 19.88 9.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.83 19.88 9.83
Tax 4.48 4.70 2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.35 15.18 7.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.35 15.18 7.18
Equity Share Capital 14.46 13.21 11.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.14 12.18 6.12
Diluted EPS 9.14 12.18 6.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.14 12.18 6.12
Diluted EPS 9.14 12.18 6.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.