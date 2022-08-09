English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Agarwal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 520.48 crore, up 42.87% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 520.48 crore in June 2022 up 42.87% from Rs. 364.29 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2022 up 72.12% from Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in June 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2021.

    Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in June 2021.

    Close

    Agarwal Ind shares closed at 623.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 83.75% over the last 12 months.

    Agarwal Industrial Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations520.48596.07364.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations520.48596.07364.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.05105.1576.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods360.91441.72237.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.70-7.8918.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.601.671.24
    Depreciation3.173.613.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3131.7817.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7420.0310.11
    Other Income3.773.162.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5123.1912.76
    Interest2.683.312.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.8319.889.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.8319.889.83
    Tax4.484.702.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3515.187.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3515.187.18
    Equity Share Capital14.4613.2111.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1412.186.12
    Diluted EPS9.1412.186.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1412.186.12
    Diluted EPS9.1412.186.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.