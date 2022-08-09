Agarwal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 520.48 crore, up 42.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.48 crore in June 2022 up 42.87% from Rs. 364.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2022 up 72.12% from Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in June 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2021.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in June 2021.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 623.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 83.75% over the last 12 months.