Agarwal Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 659.54 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 659.54 crore in March 2023 up 1.28% from Rs. 651.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.30 crore in March 2023 up 19.25% from Rs. 23.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.19 crore in March 2023 up 14.93% from Rs. 37.58 crore in March 2022.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.04 in March 2022.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 670.75 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.52% over the last 12 months.