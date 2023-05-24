English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Agarwal Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 659.54 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 659.54 crore in March 2023 up 1.28% from Rs. 651.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.30 crore in March 2023 up 19.25% from Rs. 23.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.19 crore in March 2023 up 14.93% from Rs. 37.58 crore in March 2022.

    Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.04 in March 2022.

    Agarwal Ind shares closed at 670.75 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.52% over the last 12 months.

    Agarwal Industrial Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations659.54552.09651.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations659.54552.09651.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.0181.19106.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods505.62402.64455.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.67-27.02-8.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.482.352.14
    Depreciation6.285.805.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.5454.9559.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2732.1930.39
    Other Income0.641.811.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9134.0132.11
    Interest3.613.133.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.3030.8828.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.3030.8828.68
    Tax5.005.674.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.3025.2123.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.3025.2123.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.3025.2123.73
    Equity Share Capital14.9614.9613.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves388.75--281.35
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5617.6319.04
    Diluted EPS19.5617.6319.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5617.6319.04
    Diluted EPS19.5617.6319.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am