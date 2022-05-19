Agarwal Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.19 crore, up 43.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.19 crore in March 2022 up 43.65% from Rs. 453.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.73 crore in March 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.58 crore in March 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 35.47 crore in March 2021.

Agarwal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.11 in March 2021.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 625.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.54% returns over the last 6 months and 205.05% over the last 12 months.