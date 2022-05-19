 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agarwal Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.19 crore, up 43.65% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 651.19 crore in March 2022 up 43.65% from Rs. 453.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.73 crore in March 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.58 crore in March 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 35.47 crore in March 2021.

Agarwal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.11 in March 2021.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 625.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.54% returns over the last 6 months and 205.05% over the last 12 months.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 651.19 380.51 453.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 651.19 380.51 453.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.07 137.49 86.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 455.87 154.73 292.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.01 -4.54 5.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.14 1.88 1.80
Depreciation 5.47 4.80 4.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.26 57.93 32.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.39 28.21 30.93
Other Income 1.71 0.40 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.11 28.61 31.21
Interest 3.43 2.81 2.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.68 25.80 28.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.68 25.80 28.40
Tax 4.95 5.19 4.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.73 20.61 23.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.73 20.61 23.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.73 20.61 23.71
Equity Share Capital 13.21 12.47 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 281.35 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.04 17.00 23.11
Diluted EPS 19.04 17.00 23.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.04 17.00 23.11
Diluted EPS 19.04 17.00 23.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
