    Agarwal Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.19 crore, up 43.65% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 651.19 crore in March 2022 up 43.65% from Rs. 453.33 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.73 crore in March 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.58 crore in March 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 35.47 crore in March 2021.

    Agarwal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.11 in March 2021.

    Agarwal Ind shares closed at 625.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.54% returns over the last 6 months and 205.05% over the last 12 months.

    Agarwal Industrial Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations651.19380.51453.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations651.19380.51453.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.07137.4986.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods455.87154.73292.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.01-4.545.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.141.881.80
    Depreciation5.474.804.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.2657.9332.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3928.2130.93
    Other Income1.710.400.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1128.6131.21
    Interest3.432.812.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.6825.8028.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.6825.8028.40
    Tax4.955.194.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.7320.6123.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.7320.6123.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.7320.6123.71
    Equity Share Capital13.2112.4710.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves281.35----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.0417.0023.11
    Diluted EPS19.0417.0023.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.0417.0023.11
    Diluted EPS19.0417.0023.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
