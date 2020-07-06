Agarwal Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.40 crore, up 64.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.40 crore in March 2020 up 64.39% from Rs. 188.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2020 up 105.11% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2020 up 40.5% from Rs. 12.84 crore in March 2019.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 74.80 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.18% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.