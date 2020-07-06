App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agarwal Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.40 crore, up 64.39% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.40 crore in March 2020 up 64.39% from Rs. 188.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2020 up 105.11% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2020 up 40.5% from Rs. 12.84 crore in March 2019.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 74.80 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.18% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations310.40162.33188.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations310.40162.33188.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials124.9471.6923.71
Purchase of Traded Goods132.0559.80128.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.92-0.391.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.671.391.30
Depreciation2.022.361.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.2420.6221.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.556.8710.68
Other Income1.460.360.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.027.2210.97
Interest2.742.162.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.275.068.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.275.068.37
Tax2.880.203.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.394.865.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.394.865.06
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.394.865.06
Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves147.25--123.27
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.134.74--
Diluted EPS--4.74--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.134.74--
Diluted EPS--4.74--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.