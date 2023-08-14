English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Agarwal Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 628.76 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 628.76 crore in June 2023 up 8.26% from Rs. 580.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.57 crore in June 2023 up 17.52% from Rs. 23.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.11 crore in June 2023 up 16.97% from Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022.

    Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.37 in June 2022.

    Agarwal Ind shares closed at 826.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.49% returns over the last 6 months and 28.64% over the last 12 months.

    Agarwal Industrial Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations628.76659.54580.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations628.76659.54580.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.8595.0198.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods360.69505.62378.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.72-41.6721.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.222.481.97
    Depreciation6.256.285.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.7955.5446.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2536.2728.70
    Other Income0.620.642.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8636.9130.97
    Interest3.833.612.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.0433.3028.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.0433.3028.05
    Tax4.465.004.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.5728.3023.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.5728.3023.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.5728.3023.46
    Equity Share Capital14.9614.9614.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--388.75--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4319.5617.37
    Diluted EPS18.4319.5617.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4319.5617.37
    Diluted EPS18.4319.5617.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!