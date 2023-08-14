Agarwal Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 628.76 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.76 crore in June 2023 up 8.26% from Rs. 580.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.57 crore in June 2023 up 17.52% from Rs. 23.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.11 crore in June 2023 up 16.97% from Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.37 in June 2022.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 826.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.49% returns over the last 6 months and 28.64% over the last 12 months.