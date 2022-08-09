 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agarwal Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.78 crore, up 42.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 580.78 crore in June 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 407.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.46 crore in June 2022 up 55.69% from Rs. 15.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022 up 41.18% from Rs. 25.50 crore in June 2021.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.84 in June 2021.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 623.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 83.75% over the last 12 months.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 580.78 651.19 407.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 580.78 651.19 407.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.50 106.07 76.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 378.53 455.87 252.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.86 -8.01 18.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.97 2.14 1.57
Depreciation 5.03 5.47 4.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.19 59.26 34.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.70 30.39 19.63
Other Income 2.27 1.71 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.97 32.11 20.92
Interest 2.92 3.43 3.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.05 28.68 17.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.05 28.68 17.79
Tax 4.59 4.95 2.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.46 23.73 15.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.46 23.73 15.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.46 23.73 15.07
Equity Share Capital 14.46 13.21 11.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 281.35 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.37 19.04 12.84
Diluted EPS 17.37 19.04 12.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.37 19.04 12.84
Diluted EPS 17.37 19.04 12.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
