    Agarwal Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.78 crore, up 42.37% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 580.78 crore in June 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 407.94 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.46 crore in June 2022 up 55.69% from Rs. 15.07 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022 up 41.18% from Rs. 25.50 crore in June 2021.

    Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.84 in June 2021.

    Agarwal Ind shares closed at 623.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 83.75% over the last 12 months.

    Agarwal Industrial Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations580.78651.19407.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations580.78651.19407.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.50106.0776.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods378.53455.87252.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.86-8.0118.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.972.141.57
    Depreciation5.035.474.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.1959.2634.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7030.3919.63
    Other Income2.271.711.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9732.1120.92
    Interest2.923.433.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.0528.6817.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.0528.6817.79
    Tax4.594.952.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.4623.7315.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.4623.7315.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.4623.7315.07
    Equity Share Capital14.4613.2111.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--281.35--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.3719.0412.84
    Diluted EPS17.3719.0412.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.3719.0412.84
    Diluted EPS17.3719.0412.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
