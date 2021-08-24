Agarwal Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 407.94 crore, up 176.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.94 crore in June 2021 up 176.66% from Rs. 147.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.07 crore in June 2021 up 276.99% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.50 crore in June 2021 up 181.46% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2020.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2020.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 293.45 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.93% returns over the last 6 months and 153.74% over the last 12 months.