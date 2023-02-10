Agarwal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore, up 45.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.09% from Rs. 380.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.81 crore in December 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 33.41 crore in December 2021.