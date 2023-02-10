 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agarwal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore, up 45.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.09% from Rs. 380.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.81 crore in December 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 33.41 crore in December 2021.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.09 222.60 380.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.09 222.60 380.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.19 11.69 137.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 402.64 138.31 154.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.02 3.96 -4.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.35 2.04 1.88
Depreciation 5.80 5.57 4.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.95 45.37 57.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.19 15.65 28.21
Other Income 1.81 4.35 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.01 20.00 28.61
Interest 3.13 2.47 2.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.88 17.53 25.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.88 17.53 25.80
Tax 5.67 2.24 5.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.21 15.28 20.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.21 15.28 20.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.21 15.28 20.61
Equity Share Capital 14.96 14.46 12.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.63 10.93 17.00
Diluted EPS 17.63 10.93 17.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.63 10.93 17.00
Diluted EPS 17.63 10.93 17.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited