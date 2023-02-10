English
    Agarwal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore, up 45.09% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.09% from Rs. 380.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.81 crore in December 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 33.41 crore in December 2021.

    Agarwal Industrial Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations552.09222.60380.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations552.09222.60380.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.1911.69137.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods402.64138.31154.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.023.96-4.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.352.041.88
    Depreciation5.805.574.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.9545.3757.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1915.6528.21
    Other Income1.814.350.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.0120.0028.61
    Interest3.132.472.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.8817.5325.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.8817.5325.80
    Tax5.672.245.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.2115.2820.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.2115.2820.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.2115.2820.61
    Equity Share Capital14.9614.4612.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6310.9317.00
    Diluted EPS17.6310.9317.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6310.9317.00
    Diluted EPS17.6310.9317.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited