Agarwal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore, up 45.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore in December 2022 up 45.09% from Rs. 380.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.21 crore in December 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.81 crore in December 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 33.41 crore in December 2021.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.00 in December 2021.

Read More

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 691.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.32% over the last 12 months.