Agarwal Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 380.51 crore, up 82.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.51 crore in December 2021 up 82.94% from Rs. 207.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021 up 93.46% from Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.41 crore in December 2021 up 75.56% from Rs. 19.03 crore in December 2020.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.38 in December 2020.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 590.00 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.99% returns over the last 6 months and 349.18% over the last 12 months.