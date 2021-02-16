Agarwal Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 207.99 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.99 crore in December 2020 up 28.13% from Rs. 162.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2020 up 119.16% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.03 crore in December 2020 up 98.64% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2019.

Agarwal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.74 in December 2019.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 150.45 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.08% returns over the last 6 months and 81.70% over the last 12 months.