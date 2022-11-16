 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AFL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore, up 27.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore in September 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 139.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2022 up 94.96% from Rs. 4.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.16% from Rs. 13.37 crore in September 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

AFL shares closed at 365.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.84% returns over the last 6 months and 10.95% over the last 12 months.

Arvind Fashions Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.30 115.95 139.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.30 115.95 139.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 105.78 94.48 80.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.83 -27.86 3.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.95 14.35 14.32
Depreciation 3.74 3.29 3.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.39 29.07 30.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.61 2.62 7.88
Other Income 2.25 1.90 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.86 4.52 9.92
Interest 3.48 2.82 4.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.38 1.70 5.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.38 1.70 5.75
Tax 0.10 0.03 0.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.28 1.67 4.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.28 1.67 4.76
Equity Share Capital 53.10 53.03 52.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.13 0.43
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.13 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.13 0.43
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.13 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am