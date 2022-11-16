AFL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore, up 27.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore in September 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 139.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2022 up 94.96% from Rs. 4.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.16% from Rs. 13.37 crore in September 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

AFL shares closed at 365.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.84% returns over the last 6 months and 10.95% over the last 12 months.