    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    AFL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore, up 27.48% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore in September 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 139.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2022 up 94.96% from Rs. 4.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.16% from Rs. 13.37 crore in September 2021.

    AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2021.

    AFL shares closed at 365.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.84% returns over the last 6 months and 10.95% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind Fashions Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.30115.95139.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.30115.95139.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.7894.4880.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.83-27.863.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9514.3514.32
    Depreciation3.743.293.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.3929.0730.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.612.627.88
    Other Income2.251.902.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.864.529.92
    Interest3.482.824.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.381.705.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.381.705.75
    Tax0.100.030.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.281.674.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.281.674.76
    Equity Share Capital53.1053.0352.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.130.43
    Diluted EPS0.700.130.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.130.43
    Diluted EPS0.700.130.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am