AFL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 139.87 crore, up 139.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.87 crore in September 2021 up 139.5% from Rs. 58.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in September 2021 up 110.77% from Rs. 44.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.37 crore in September 2021 down 16.7% from Rs. 16.05 crore in September 2020.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.20 in September 2020.

AFL shares closed at 321.15 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 128.50% returns over the last 6 months and 141.48% over the last 12 months.