AFL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore, up 147.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore in March 2023 up 147.97% from Rs. 106.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 15.33% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 33.72% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.
AFL shares closed at 265.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.65% over the last 12 months.
|Arvind Fashions Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|265.10
|181.22
|106.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|265.10
|181.22
|106.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|178.95
|127.25
|76.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|35.67
|-0.36
|-7.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.94
|12.43
|9.96
|Depreciation
|3.31
|4.22
|5.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.37
|35.17
|25.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.14
|2.51
|-4.02
|Other Income
|10.54
|3.33
|2.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|5.84
|-1.67
|Interest
|4.78
|4.44
|1.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.38
|1.40
|-3.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.38
|1.40
|-3.56
|Tax
|0.05
|0.06
|-0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.43
|1.34
|-2.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.43
|1.34
|-2.87
|Equity Share Capital
|53.13
|53.12
|52.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.10
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.10
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.10
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.10
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited