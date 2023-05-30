AFL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore, up 147.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore in March 2023 up 147.97% from Rs. 106.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 15.33% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 33.72% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

AFL shares closed at 265.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.65% over the last 12 months.