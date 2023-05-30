AFL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore, up 147.97% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore in March 2023 up 147.97% from Rs. 106.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 15.33% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 up 33.72% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

    AFL shares closed at 265.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.65% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind Fashions Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations265.10181.22106.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations265.10181.22106.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods178.95127.2576.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.67-0.36-7.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9412.439.96
    Depreciation3.314.225.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.3735.1725.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.142.51-4.02
    Other Income10.543.332.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.405.84-1.67
    Interest4.784.441.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.381.40-3.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.381.40-3.56
    Tax0.050.06-0.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.431.34-2.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.431.34-2.87
    Equity Share Capital53.1353.1252.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.10-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.180.10-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.10-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.180.10-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm